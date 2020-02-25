Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found in western New York may be those of a North Carolina fugitive who fled police more than a year and a half ago. Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said Sunday evening that the body is likely that of David Clyde Morgan. He disappeared into a cornfield after pointing a handgun at a police officer in Geneseo, New York, in July 2018. Dental records and DNA will be used to confirm the body is Morgan's. Two hunters searching for deer antlers in heavy brush found skeletal remains of a human Sunday. They were not far from where Morgan was last seen.