Gamecocks’ Boston named semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Since taking the floor at the University of South Carolina, Aliyah Boston has been a force to be reckoned with.
The Gamecocks’ freshman center has collected accolade after accolade and appears to have another in her sights. On Tuesday, Boston was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Boston is one of 10 players to earn a spot as a semifinalist on the list.
Boston is 13th in the country averaging 2.8 blocks and 9.1 rebounds per game. Currently, she averages 13.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in conference play.
Boston has been a critical part in helping the Gamecocks capture the SEC regular-season title this year with her efforts on both sides of the court.
Now, the Gamecocks turn their attention to their next contest on the road against Florida. That takes place on Thursday at 6 p.m. and can be seen online on SEC Network+.
