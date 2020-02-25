Former Gilbert High School student charged with making threats online

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old former Gilbert High School student has been charged in connection to school threats posted online.
The threats were posted by the student to a Lexington School District One employee’s Facebook account.
The former student, whos identify will not be released, has been charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of threatening a school.
“This case started with a burglary-in-progress call Monday afternoon,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “A woman called 911 to report she had seen a person walk out of the back door her home on Hayride Road and drive away in a truck.”
A Lexington County deputy stopped the truck on Hayride Road and questioned the driver.
“The 17-year-old driving the truck waived his Miranda rights and told the deputy he had gone into the home to use the woman’s Facebook account,” Koon said. “He told the deputy he’d done the same thing last week to make a threat against Gilbert High School.”
Deputies transported the 17-year-old to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. He is scheduled to appear at a court hearing Wednesday.
