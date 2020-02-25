First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few more showers and cooler temps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few more showers, then the cooler weather moves in.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, a few showers are possible. An isolated storm could develop. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
· A few showers are possible Wednesday. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
· Drier and cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll see sunshine.
· More 50s are expected this weekend with more sunshine.
· We're tracking more rain next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies as a cold front continues to slowly approach the area the west. Areas of rain, mist and drizzle are possible under the low clouds tonight. An isolated storm or two could develop. Low temperatures in the will be in the mid 50s.
The cold front will continue to move eastward through the day Wednesday. So, keep your rain gear handy. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Behind the front, cooler weather will roll in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
We'll see mostly sunny skies Saturday. Highs will be in the low 50s. We'll see highs in the upper 50s by Sunday with more sunshine.
More wet weather moves in by the middle of next week.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms Possible (20%). Lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
