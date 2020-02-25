First Alert Forecast: Alert Day for Scattered Heavy Showers

First Alert Today For Areas of Heavy Rain
Periods of showers and rain this morning, becoming less widespread by afternoon. Temperatures will start to warm up quickly as a Warm front moves through the state. Highs Near 70. A few scattered showers during the day.
A cold will move through by Wednesday afternoon, the front will have some moisture to work with (but not much) so, a few showers are possible, skies will clear by late day and temperatures will start to fall.
Drier and cooler air, along with Carolina sunshine arrives for Thursday into the weekend!
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today for periods of showers and rain this morning
- Much cooler Thursday and turning drier
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Cloudy with periods or showers/rain this morning. Warmer with a few afternoon showers. High Near 70. Rain chance 80% in the morning 40% by afternoon
Tonight: Cloudy, a few scattered showers. Lows middle 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy a few isolated showers, temperatures will continue to fall during the day. Highs upper 60s. Rain chance 20%
