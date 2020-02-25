EnPro: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.
The industrial products maker posted revenue of $286.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $38.3 million, or $1.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.
EnPro expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.82 to $3.14 per share.
EnPro shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 17% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NPO