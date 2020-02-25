Deputy killed in line of duty while serving eviction notice at Sumter County house

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County deputy has died after a suspect shot him while he served an order of detention and eviction, the sheriff said.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Thomas Sumter Highway (U.S. 521) in Dalzell. That’s just east of Shaw Air Force Base.
The deputy, Cpl. Andrew Gillette, was with other deputies when they tried to serve a detention order and eviction notice. That’s when the suspect opened fire, hitting Gillette in the chest, Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.
Deputies returned fire and shot the suspect, who also died. That person has not been identified.
No other deputies were injured.
Flags are flying at half staff outside the sheriff’s office.
“He served honorably,” Dennis said of Gillette. “He loved law enforcement. He loved the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s truly going to be missed by this office and by myself, too.”
Gillette served in the U.S. Air Force before he went into law enforcement in Sumter County in 2013.
He is survived by his wife and 11-year-old son, the sheriff said. Gillette was 37 years old.
Gillette was part of the county’s Civil Process Division, and serving an eviction notice like he did Tuesday was a normal part of his daily routine, Dennis said.
“Everyone here loved him,” Dennis said. “He always had a smile on his face and he loved what he did -- serve and protect.”
A spokeswoman for Gillette’s wife spoke at Tuesday’s news conference.
Gillette’s wife said her husband was living his dream. He came from a long line of law enforcement officers in his family.
The spokeswoman said his wife is taking comfort in their law enforcement family, and in her faith.
To donate to Gillette’s family, click or tap here to visit Serve and Connect, and specify the donation is for the Corporal Andrew Gillette Memorial Fund.
While this story is updated, watch the full news conference here (story continues below):
Just before the news conference began Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement lined the street in front of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in a solemn moment.
Many deputies were seen crying and hugging each other. People saluted a line of sheriff’s office vehicles as they passed.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is handling the investigation.
Officials have blocked off U.S. 521 near Four Bridges Road but it should reopen soon.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.