Coroner identifies two people killed in crash near Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the two people who were killed in a crash Monday morning.
It happened just before 9 a.m. on Bluff Road near Eden Street, a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper confirmed. That’s right next to Williams-Brice Stadium.
Officials say a 2002 Honda Sedan ran a stop sign and struck the drivers side of a 2015 Dodge Ram that was traveling east.
The Honda then struck a 2016 Toyota SUV that was traveling west.
The driver of the Honda, 46-year-old Kamal Mateen Najee, was transported by EMS to Prisma Health Richland where he was pronounced dead.
The front-seat passenger in the Honda, 33-year-old Jimmy Devette Singleton, died on the scene.
An autopsy revealed that both men died as a result of blunt trauma and were not wearing seat belts.
The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate.
