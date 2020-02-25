Body of missing Columbia man pulled from water near Lake Murray campsite

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - A dive team recovered a missing man’s body from Lake Murray in the vicinity of a campsite where he was last seen early Sunday morning.
The Newberry County Water Rescue and Dive Team made the grim discovery around 3 p.m. Monday at Dreher Island State Park.
Tuesday, the coroner confirmed the body was missing man Carlos Alexis Baca Aguilar, 22.
An autopsy will happen to determine how he died.
Aguilar (previously referred to as Carlos Baca in his missing person’s report) was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday while camping with friends at a closed campsite in Dreher Island State Park. His friends reported him missing later Sunday morning.
Aguilar’s phone and truck were still at the campsite Sunday morning, leading investigators to believe he never left the area.
Officials said they found Aguilar in about nine feet of water “just off the campsite.”
Since Sunday morning, several state and federal agencies were involved in the search. They searched the park by air using drones and a SLED helicopter, and searched the grounds by foot.
Another focus of the investigation was searching the water.
Sheriff Lee Foster said boats using sonar technology and the Water Rescue and Dive Team searched in the nearby coves Monday.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.