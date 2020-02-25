Avanos Medical: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its fourth quarter.
The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $189.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.8 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $45.9 million, or 96 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $697.6 million.
Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.20 per share.
Avanos Medical shares have declined 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 40% in the last 12 months.
