UofSC hires Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Vice President

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina announced it has hired its first vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Julian R. Williams, who most recently served as vice president of inclusion and diversity at Virginia’s George Mason University, was selected by President Bob Caslen following a national search process.
Williams’ appointment was formally approved by the university’s Board of Trustees on Feb. 21st.
“I’m thrilled Julian is joining our Gamecock family, and I’m certain he’ll do a tremendous job leading our efforts to promote diversity and inclusion on our campus and beyond,” said President Bob Caslen. “His experience in executing successful strategies to ensure campus life better reflects and celebrates the communities in which institutions serve makes him ideal for this important role.”
While at George Mason University, Williams was responsible for implementing an institution-wide diversity and inclusion plan, designed to more effectively recruit and retain a diverse team of faculty and staff. He also worked to bridge the gap between academics, administrative units, and community stakeholders, ensuring that diversity remains an essential part of the university’s character and mission.
Prior to joining George Mason, Williams served as the director of equal opportunity and Title IX Officer at Vassar College and director of equity and diversity at Monmouth University.
Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Michigan and J.D. from Michigan State University. He will begin his new role in June.
John Dozier, who has served as the University of South Carolina’s first chief diversity officer since 2013, announced earlier this month that he will be heading diversity and inclusion efforts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. An interim Chief Diversity Officer will be named soon.
