Two people killed in crash near Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash Monday morning took the life of two people in Columbia.
It happened just before 9 a.m. on Bluff Road near Eden Street, a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper confirmed. That’s right next to Williams-Brice Stadium.
Officials said three vehicles were involved in the wreck, but they did not share details of what happened.
Two people died in the crash, the coroner confirmed. Those people have not been identified.
This story will be updated.
