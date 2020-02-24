Remains of man missing since 2016 found in Lexington Co. woods

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A family who has searched for answers for years surrounding a 22-year-old’s disappearance will finally have some peace -- but it’s not the outcome they wanted.
Officials found human remains in a wooded area around Leesville on Feb. 15, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.
Monday, deputies confirmed those remains belonged to Taylor Devin Johnson. They found a wallet with his ID in it near his remains, deputies said.
The coroner has not yet determined how Johnson died, or when he died.
Johnson was last seen in May 31, 2016, walking on Pond Branch Road in Gilbert, where he lived.
He was heading to his girlfriend’s house, his family said at the time, but never made it.
His family reported him missing three days later.
Deputies worked Johnson’s missing person case for years, conducting several searches and following tips, LCSD said.
An investigation surrounding his death is still open, the sheriff said.
