RCSD: Concerned neighbor finds man beaten to death in his home

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have launched a homicide investigation after a woman found her neighbor dead in his home.
Saturday around 9 p.m., EMS crews went to a home in the 300 block of Willie Wilson Road because a neighbor called them after breaking in to check on the resident.
The woman, who was concerned for her neighbor, said she found him with multiple injuries to his upper body.
EMS crews realized the man was dead and quickly called deputies to the home, which is near Garners Ferry Road and McCords Ferry Road.
Robert Gerhart, 67, of Eastover, died of blunt force trauma, the coroner said.
The concerned neighbor had not seen or heard from Gerhart since Tuesday, Feb. 18, she told deputies.
Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.