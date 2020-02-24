Missing man in Clarendon County found shot to death

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A man who was supposed to celebrate his birthday with friends was instead reported missing -- and later found shot to death in Clarendon County.
Early Sunday, around 1:15 a.m., deputies took a report that 27-year-old Corey Terell McFadden was missing.
His friends said they went to his house before midnight to pick him up for his birthday celebration, but he wasn’t there.
While looking for McFadden, investigators and family members found him dead on a nearby property.
McFadden had been shot more than once, deputies said.
Investigators launched a homicide case. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414. Tips can be left anonymously.
