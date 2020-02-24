Martin moves past Saturday’s misery

“We’re in a good place,” Martin said. “We’ve won games. I think this team has shown unbelievable growth, again, I might add, from who we were in November to who we are now. We lost a hard game against a really good team. You are never going to feel good about losing a game. But, we got four more to play. We have to win a game, that’s it. We don’t have to win four. When you win one, you do it the next day. That’s where we’re at.”