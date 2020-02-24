Lexington County woman uses her art to help honor Faye Swetlik at Springdale Elementary

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been two weeks since six-year-old Faye Swetlik went missing and just a few days since the Cayce community said goodbye to the Springdale Elementary School student.
Now a woman in Lexington County is using her art to help raise money for the school community. Misty Burton owns Tenfold Collective, a small online jewelry business that she runs out of her home.
Burton says last week a teacher at Springdale reached out to her saying that Faye’s first-grade teacher had complimented her earrings, so she asked Burton to make a pink and purple pair in honor of Faye.
“Just like everyone else in the community, I was watching the story and following it closely, and Springdale just means a lot to me personally. I grew up there. I went to school there. I taught school there," said Burton.
Burton says it just so happened that she had purchased a pink and purple leather months ago that she was saving for spring. "I find that’s how God works things out a lot of times. I pulled it out, and I thought okay, this is pink and purple, and it’s got these brush strokes on it, and now that it’s for Faye, it looked like little angel wings on it to me," Burton explained.
Burton posted the earrings for sale on social media last Wednesday and was overwhelmed by the response. She knew she wanted the proceeds to benefit Springdale Elementary students. After talking with Faye’s teacher, Burton says she decided the money would go to purchase books for the Little Free Library at Springdale and to help the Cindy Roof Wilkerson Foundation, which is renovating the Springdale playground in honor of the school’s former P.E. teacher and Burton’s best friend who died suddenly 8 years ago.
“Faye is the kind of kid that Cindy would have loved," said Burton. "My hope is that when people wear their earring that in 3 years, 5 years that they just remember Faye, and just think of how the community rallied around them and pulled together."
Burton has already sold more than 100 pairs of earrings and has a donation of more than $1,000 ready for the school, but she’s hoping to be able to double that donation.
She still has a small waitlist for the “Faye Earrings,” but she’s ordered more leather and is prepared to fill orders as quickly as possible. You can purchase the earrings here.
