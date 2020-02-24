Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

GEORGIA-FATAL CRASH
6 people killed in wrong-way crash on Georgia interstate
MIDWAY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say six people including three children have been killed in a head-on collision on a Georgia interstate. Liberty County sheriff's officials say the crash happened early Sunday on Interstate 95. Liberty County sheriff’s deputy Lt. Jason Colvin says officers received reports of a white Lexus traveling southbound in a northbound lane of I-95. He says deputies were headed there when the crash was reported in the Midway area. WSAV-TV reports that deputies arrived to find that a crash had occurred between the Lexus and an SUV. There were no survivors.
RABID BAT-CAMPUS
Rabid bat confirmed on Georgia campus, students warned
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Health officials say students at a Georgia university have been warned after a rabid bat was found on campus. The Chatham County Health Department says the bat tested positive for rabies after it was taken to a veterinarian. It was found Feb. 18 on the campus of Savannah State University, on the rear porch of the school's College of Business Administration building. The health department said in a news release it was interviewing students who had contact with the bat to determine whether they needed treatment. Rabies is a potentially fatal disease that can be spread from infected animals to humans through bites, scratches and other contact.
DOGS VERSUS POSTAL CARRIERS
Dogs take a bite out of mail delivery in south Georgia
Postal officials say loose dogs are such a problem in a south Georgia mobile home park that it's not safe to deliver the mail. A U.S. Postal Service supervisor says one of the dogs bit a mail carrier through her foot, tearing a ligament in December. The Brunswick News reports that mail has not been delivered ever since to the Transvilla Mobile Home Park in Glynn County. Park owner Howard O’Quinn says he doesn't have anything to do with the U.S. mail. He says he now has to travel into Brunswick like other residents to pick up his mail at the post office.
AP-US-PLANTATIONS-HIDDEN-HISTORY
US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Register of Historic Places is the government’s official honor roll for more than 95,000 sites that are important to the story of the United States. Yet it’s also just another place where the U.S. largely skirts the evil of slavery on antebellum plantations. An Associated Press review found that register entries often ignore the topic of slavery or mention it only in passing. That includes the description of George Washington's Mount Vernon estate. Some entries are being updated to include the stories of slaves. But experts say the problem is rooted in a lack of concern for the stories of black people.
ELECTION SECURITY-VOTING MACHINES
Reliability of pricey new voting machines questioned
Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. voters will cast ballots this year on devices that look and feel like the discredited paperless voting machines they once used, yet leave a paper record of the vote. Computer security experts are warning that these so-called ballot-marking devices pose too much of a risk. Ballot-marking machines were initially developed not as primary vote-casting tools but as “accessible” alternatives for the disabled. They print out paper records that are scanned by optical readers that tabulate the vote. They cost at least twice as much as hand-marked paper ballots, which computer scientists prefer because paper can’t be hacked.
SUPREME COURT-ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE
Key Atlantic Coast Pipeline permit heads to Supreme Court
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Backed by the Trump administration, project developers Dominion Energy and Duke Energy will ask the high court to overturn a lower court ruling throwing out a permit needed for the pipeline to cross two national forests, including parts of the Appalachian Trail. The question before the Supreme Court is whether the Forest Service has the authority to grant rights-of-way through lands crossed by the Appalachian Trail within national forests. The project developers say yes. But environmental groups say because the trail is a unit of the National Park System, only Congress can approve such a crossing.
OLD CASE CLOSED
Man convicted in 13-year-old rape after kit finally tested
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a 2007 rape case in Georgia has been closed after a sexual assault kit was finally tested. Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announced the conviction Friday of 54-year-old Dana Sterling, of Atlanta, in connection with the assault of a 31-year-old woman who was walking along an Atlanta street when he approached her. Sterling was convicted of rape, aggravated sodomy, terroristic threats, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Sentencing is set for March 9.
AP-US-SHOOTING-CAR IN LAKE
Authorities ID man who fired at police, drove into lake
BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — A man who authorities say had fired at police just before he drove a carjacked vehicle into a Georgia lake and died has been identified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man who died in Friday's incident as 26-year-old John James Monahan Jr., of Ellabell, Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday. An autopsy is planned Monday morning. Authorities said Monahan was first involved in a hit-and-run crash and then a carjacking Friday afternoon in Buford, Georgia, prior to the car plunging into Lake Lanier in an area north of the metro Atlanta area. Police say no officers were injured in the shooting.