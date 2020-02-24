FIRST ALERT: Tracking periods of heavy rain tonight into your Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking heavy rain for parts of the Midlands tonight into Tuesday. Then, drier weather moves in by the end of the week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. We’re tracking a cold front that will bring periods of heavy rain and potential storms through the Midlands overnight while you’re sleeping.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day. Heavy rain is possible early in the day. An isolated storm could develop. Then, rain will taper a bit by mid-morning through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· A few showers could stick around into Wednesday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the 60s.
· Drier and cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s.
· More 50s are expected this weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
Heads up! Tonight is a First Alert. We're tracking a cold front that will continue moving toward the Midlands, giving way to periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms. This rain will likely cause more of our rivers to swell a bit. Rain chances are around 90-100%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog are possible. Lows will be in the 50s.
Rain will continue into Tuesday. Again, the rain could be heavy at times, especially early in the day. That's why Tuesday is an Alert Day. An isolated storm or two could develop. Rain chances are around 70%. The chance for rain will start to taper a bit by mid-morning through the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A few showers will likely stick around into Wednesday for parts of the Midlands as the front moves farther east. Rain chances are 20-30%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.
Partly cloudy skies are expected next Saturday. Highs will be near 50. We'll see highs in the mid 50s by Sunday.
