First Alert Forecast: Areas of heavy rain Monday-Tuesday, few possible isolated thunderstorms

By Tim Miller | February 24, 2020 at 5:24 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 5:24 AM

First Alert Days Today and Tuesday for Areas of Heavy Rain

Tim Miller's Monday February 24 morning forecast

Periods of showers and rain on tap for today through Midday Tuesday. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, however nothing severe. A warm front moves South to North during the day, this will help fire off showers and rain.

First Alert Day-Heavy rain
Much warmer Tuesday, this won't last long as a strong cold front will move through by Wednesday. Ahead of the front will be more scattered showers, areas of rain and a few thunderstorms.

Cooler and drier conditions stat Thursday. This may be an extend dry spell that could last into early next week. Temperatures will be below normal (in the 50s) moving up to the 60s by the end of the weekend.

Weather Highlights:

- First Alert Today and Tuesday for periods of showers and rain. Some rain will be heavy at times

- Much cooler Thursday and turning drier

Forecast:

First Alert Today: Cloudy with periods or showers/rain developing by midday. Highs middle 50s Rain chance 90%

First Alert Tonight: Cloudy, scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Lows Near 50

First Alert Tuesday: Cloudy with periods or showers/rain with a a few isolated thunderstorms. Rain ending by afternoon. Highs lower 70s Rain chance 90%

10 day forecast
10 day forecast (Source: WIS)

