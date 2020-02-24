Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short bringing show to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Exciting news for comedy fans -- Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming to Columbia!
The legendary pair will perform at the Township Auditorium on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.
Their new show, “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment,” is the second tour the pair have gone on together.
Martin and Short will be joined in Columbia by special guests Paul Shaffer and Alison Brown.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. They start at $75 and go up to $250.
Click or tap here for more information and to get tickets.
The Associated Press reported the pair is also working on a new comedy series for Hulu.
The show doesn’t have a name yet, but the premise is “three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one,” the AP reported. That news was announced in January 2020 at a TV critics meeting.
