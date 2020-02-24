Changes to the roster: scholarship player comes off

The final new player added to the roster is kicker Will Ross, a redshirt freshman from Northwestern High School who was a part of the Coastal Carolina program in the fall. Here’s his USC bio: Graduated from Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C. in 2019... did not play football for the Trojans... did not start kicking until he was 17... won a field goal competition at the Chris Sailer Kicking Camp... played with a national all-star soccer team in Spain and was a member of the U.S. Development Academy program... lettered in soccer at Northwestern as a goalkeeper… a member of the National Honor Society and served as the student body secretary.