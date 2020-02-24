Changes to the roster: scholarship player comes off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur) - The South Carolina Gamecocks spring football roster was released on Monday without much surprise. There is, however, one scholarship player who was on the 2019 roster and had a year of eligibility remaining but is not on the 2020 roster.
Defensive lineman Griffin Gentry, a rising senior who did not see action in 2019, is no longer with the program. Gentry played in the final four games in 2018 and totaled six tackles.
Gentry, who was a three-star recruit coming out of Birmingham, Ala., did not walk during the Senior Day ceremonies last year. His departure will open up a scholarship on the 85-man roster.
Three walk-ons who had at least two years of eligibility remaining are also not on the roster this spring. Linebacker Caleb Jenerette, placekicker Eddie Buckhouse and edge defender Alex DeLoach are also no longer listed on the roster.
There have been five new walk-ons added to the roster. Offensive lineman Chuck Strickland of Byrnes High School and linebacker Darryle Ware of Fort Dorchester High School are two who has been noted already as he was recognized as a newcomer earlier this year at a basketball game with the rest of the freshman.
USC bio on Strickland: Walk-on offensive lineman who graduated from Byrnes High School in Spartanburg, S.C. at mid-year and enrolled at South Carolina in January... played center and offensive tackle for the Rebels... went through winter workouts with the squad and will be going through his first spring practice with the squad.
USC bio on Ware: Walk-on linebacker who graduated from Fort Dorchester High School at mid-year and enrolled at South Carolina in January… played linebacker for the Patriots and head coach Steve Laprad… was an all-state selection by the SC Football Coaches Association… selected for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas… a three-year starter, posted 85 tackles, eight sacks and 21 tackles for loss as a senior, helping his squad to an 11-1 campaign… as a junior, logged 65 tackles with six sacks and 19 TFLs.
Longsnapper Luke Lynn of Seneca High School, who was enrolled in the fall but didn’t participate in football, was added. Here’s his USC bio: Graduated from Seneca (S.C.) High School in 2019… the Bobcats went 5-6 under head coach Hal Capps, falling in the first round of the 2018 Class AAA state playoffs... was a two-time Ray Guy Prokicker.com Top Prospect Award winner.
Wide receiver Reid Charpia of Brookland-Cayce High School is now on the team as a true freshman. Here’s his bio: Local product who joined the squad in January as a walk-on wide receiver... did not attend school in the fall after graduating from Columbia’s Brookland-Cayce High School in 2019... was a standout quarterback from the Bearcats... logged 7,748 total yards and 74 touchdowns during his prep career, helping B-C to deep runs in the playoffs... selected to play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl following his senior season... father, Rusty, is the head coach at Brookland-Cayce... grandfather, Reed, was inducted into the South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame... originally committed to play baseball at USC Sumter.
The final new player added to the roster is kicker Will Ross, a redshirt freshman from Northwestern High School who was a part of the Coastal Carolina program in the fall. Here’s his USC bio: Graduated from Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C. in 2019... did not play football for the Trojans... did not start kicking until he was 17... won a field goal competition at the Chris Sailer Kicking Camp... played with a national all-star soccer team in Spain and was a member of the U.S. Development Academy program... lettered in soccer at Northwestern as a goalkeeper… a member of the National Honor Society and served as the student body secretary.
Copyright 2020 TheBigSpur. All rights reserved.