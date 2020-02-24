Body found near Dreher Island campsite where missing man was last seen

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - A dive team recovered a body from Lake Murray in the vicinity of a campsite where a missing man was last seen early Sunday morning.
The Newberry County Water Rescue and Dive Team made the grim discovery around 3 p.m. Monday at Dreher Island State Park.
Officials said the body was pulled from about nine feet of water “just off the campsite.”
While the coroner has not released the identity of the person pulled from the lake, crews were there looking for a man who disappeared while camping with friends over the weekend.
Carlos Baca, 22, was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday at a primitive Dreher Island State Park campsite.
Officials are working to determine if the body found is Baca.
