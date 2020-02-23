Where can you see the candidates for President as they cross S.C. this week?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In anticipation of the South Carolina Democratic Primary on Saturday, many of the candidates vying for the presidency will be in our state.
Here is a full list of events across the Palmetto State where you can see or hear from the candidates themselves.
All times are for when the event starts and not when doors open.
This list will be updated throughout the week as new events are added or changes are made. If you are interested in attending any of these events please check the campaign’s websites for details.
Monday, February 24th
8:00 A.M Breakfast Meet and Greet with Tom Steyer
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island
10:30 A.M. Meet and Greet with Tom Steyer
1:30 P.M. Pete Buttigieg Joins Striking South Carolina McDonald’s Workers
McDonald’s, 230 Spring St, Charleston
4:30 P.M. Pete Buttigieg event in Charleston
Location TBD check campaign site for details
5:30 P.M. It's Our Time: Women with Warren Event with Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley
The Cedar Room, 701 E Bay St No. 200 Charleston
7:15 P.M. Community Event with Joe Biden
College of Charleston, F. Mitchell Johnson Physical Education Center, 28 George Street, Charleston
7:30 P.M. First in the South Dinner
Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 Lockwood Dr, Charleston
8:00 P.M. CNN Presidential Town Hall with Michael Bloomberg
9:00 P.M. CNN Presidential Town Hall with Bernie Sanders
10:00 P.M. CNN Presidential Town Hall with Pete Buttigieg
Tuesday, February 25th
8:00 P.M. Democratic Debate in Charleston
Wednesday, February 26th
7:30 A.M. National Action Network South Carolina Ministers’ Breakfast with Joe Biden
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 7396 Rivers Ave, North Charleston,
12:30 P.M. Orangeburg Get Out the Vote Event with Elizabeth Warren and John Legend
South Carolina State University, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg
11:30 A.M. Bernie Sanders Rally in North Charleston
Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr., North Charleston
2:15 P.M. Community Event with Joe Biden in Georgetown
Winyah Indigo Society Hall, 509 Prince Street, Georgetown,
3:00 P.M. Bernie Sanders Rally in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N Oak St, Myrtle Beach, SCCharleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr., North Charleston
6:15 P.M. Charleston Get Out The Vote Event with Elizabeth Warren and John Legend
Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
8:00 P.M. CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden
9:00 P.M. CNN Presidential Town Hall with Amy Klobuchar
10:00 P.M. CNN Presidential Town Hall with Elizabeth Warren
Thursday, February 27th
6:00 P.M.- Community Event with Joe Biden and Vivica A. Fox in Conway, SCCoastal Carolina University, Williams-Brice Building, 105 Independence Dr., Conway
7:30 P.M. Bernie Sanders Rally in Spartanburg
USC Upstate Health Education Complex, 300 N Campus Blvd. Spartanburg
Friday, February 28th
10:00 A.M. Community Event with Joe Biden in Sumter, SC
Mt. Zion Enrichment Center, 315 W Fulton St, Sumter
3:30 P.M. Bernie Sanders Get Out the Vote Rally in Columbia
South Carolina Statehouse (North Steps), 1100 Gervais St, Columbia
6:30 P.M. Community Event with Joe Biden
Wofford College, Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, 601 Cummings St, Spartanburg
7:00 P.M. Columbia Get-Out-the-Vote Town Hall with Pete Buttigieg
Location TBD check campaign site for details
7:00 P.M. Town Hall with Tulsi Gabbard
2730 Gordon St, North Charleston, SC
7:00 P.M. Keep America Great Rally with President Donald Trump
North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston
Saturday, February 29th
PRIMARY DAY
6:30 P.M. Primary Night Event with Jill and Joe Biden in Columbia, SC
Carolina Volleyball Center at the University of South Carolina, 1051 Blossom St, Columbia
If we missed an event you know about please email us at countonwis@wistv.com.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.