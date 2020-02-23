Tips to keep parents informed about their kids’ use of technology

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Technology is constantly changing. In fact, it seems as if new phones, tablets, and apps are being developed or improved almost daily. And our youth are on top of it.
However, that’s a different story for parents, who may not be familiar with what their kids’ online activity and social media use.
Last Friday, WIS-TV’s Dominic Brown talked with author Caleb Kinchlow about his book: Parents, Kids, and Technology: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Kids in the World of Technology.
It’s a resource for parents to get the tools they need in order to engage more with their children, to know what they’re doing online and tips on how they can keep their children safe while on the Internet.
