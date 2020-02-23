MUSC nurse awarded $1.8 million after being struck by impaired driver

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County jury awarded 1.8 million dollars in damages to an MUSC nurse who was struck by an impaired driver in 2017.
According to the attorneys for the injured nurse, Rutledge DuRant and Trip Riesen of Riesen DuRant, LLC, the defendant, William Lebby Robertson, ran a red light at the intersection of Doughty Street and Courtney Drive in downtown Charleston and struck the victim in the middle of the intersection as she was on her way home from work on June 12, 2017.
The victim was awarded $1.5 million in actual damages for significant physical injuries that will require lifetime care.
The victim’s attorneys said the jury awarded $300,000 in punitive damages in addition to the $1.5 million actual damage award after learning that Robertson was impaired behind the wheel that night.
According to court documents, Robertson had been convicted of driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration in 2013.
The verdict for the victim’s case was rendered on Friday, February 21 after a week-long trial at the Charleston County Courthouse.
