Historical Marker to be unveiled on Henderson Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Historical Marker to highlight African American residences, as well as a successful barber, will be unveiled today.
The event will take place at 3 p.m. on the 1900 block of Henderson Street.
Henderson Street was one of the early residential blocks for middle and working-class African American families in Columbia.
The reverse side of the marker will recognize William J. Sumter, a successful barber on Main Street who bought the home at 1931 Henderson St. in 1909 and later acquired two more houses on the same street.
County Council Chairman Paul Livingston, Richland County Conservation Commission and Dr. John Dozier, a descendant of Sumter, will be in attendance.
