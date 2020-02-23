FIRST ALERT: Tracking periods of heavy rain Monday into Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More wet weather is on the way for this week. In fact, Alert Days are posted for Monday and Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day should be dry with high temperatures in the low 60s. Tonight, lows will be in the mid 40s.
· Monday and Tuesday are both Alert Days!
· A cold front will bring a round of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy Monday night into Tuesday.
· A few showers could stick around into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s.
· Drier and cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day should be dry. High temperatures will be in the low 60s. Enjoy your Sunday.
Heads up! We have two Alert Days this week for more rain.
Monday is an Alert Day. A cold front will move into the area Monday, giving way to periods of rain and potential isolated thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy by Monday night. This rain will likely cause more of our rivers to swell a bit. Rain chances are around 80%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Rain will continue into Tuesday. Again, the rain could be heavy at times, especially early in the day. That's why Tuesday is an Alert Day. An isolated storm or two could develop. Rain chances are around 70%. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
A few showers will likely stick around into Wednesday for parts of the Midlands. Rain chances are at 30%. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected next Saturday. A shower is possible. Highs will be in the 50s.
Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Cold. Lows in the mid 40s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (80%). Isolated Storms. Rain Could Be Heavy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (70%). Isolated Storms. Rain Could Be Heavy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
