Deputies help US marshals arrest fugitive in Oconee County, sheriff says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - Deputies helped U.S. marshals arrest a fugitive in Oconee County, the Oconee County sheriff said. fugitive at an address on Douglas Drive, which is in the Timberlake One subdivision near Townville and Coneross Creek.
According to Crenshaw, officials from Transylvania County, North Carolina, told the Sheriff’s Office earlier Saturday morning that Douglas Aaron Holcomb, 29, might be located in the Timberlake One subdivision.
Crenshaw said that the first deputies arrived on the scene at about 8:40 a.m. Saturday and were joined by members of the Marshals service. Deputies were informed that Holcomb was reportedly armed and had access to body armor.
Crenshaw said that once they arrived on the scene, officers attempted to make contact with Holcomb but received no response, while a command post was also set up at the Timberlake One Boat Ramp close by once a determination was made that Holcomb had barricaded himself inside of the home.
A woman came out of the home at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday and informed deputies that Holcomb was armed. The woman was turned over to the Marshals Service as attempts to reach Holcomb continued, according to Crenshaw.
Officials said after the woman left the home, gas and chemical ordnance were deployed inside the house in an attempt to force Holcomb out and bring a safe end to the standoff.
Holcomb came out of the house around 4 p.m. Saturday and was taken into custody. According to Crenshaw, Holcomb will be transported to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he will be served a fugitive from justice warrant. Holcomb will be turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service at a later time.
"The apprehension of criminals is dangerous anytime, but especially when there are reports that the subject is armed and dangerous, as well as when the subject barricades himself inside of a residence or building,” said Crenshaw. “Our deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, especially our SWAT teams, train for this type of scenario on a regular basis. It is our goal to bring this type of situation to a safe conclusion every time, and we are thankful that the outcome was a safe one today, not only for our officers, but also for the suspect, as well.”
Crenshaw said that officers made sure that the general public was not in danger due to the standoff. After a search of the residence, no firearms were discovered by deputies.
