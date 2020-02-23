Deputies help US marshals arrest fugitive in Oconee County, sheriff says

"The apprehension of criminals is dangerous anytime, but especially when there are reports that the subject is armed and dangerous, as well as when the subject barricades himself inside of a residence or building,” said Crenshaw. “Our deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, especially our SWAT teams, train for this type of scenario on a regular basis. It is our goal to bring this type of situation to a safe conclusion every time, and we are thankful that the outcome was a safe one today, not only for our officers, but also for the suspect, as well.”