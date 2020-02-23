African Children’s Choir to perform at Bethel Worship Center

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The internationally acclaimed African Children’s Choir will be performing at Bethel Worship Center tonight.
The African Children's Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances.
The "Just As I Am" tour combines traditional hymns with African cultural sounds and a stunning visual story of God's faithfulness.
The concert will start at 7 p.m. It is free to the public.
A free-will offering will be taken during the performance to support African Children's Choir programs, such as education, care and relief, and development programs.
