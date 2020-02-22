Two arrested after car connected to missing Tenn. girl found in NC

Investigators said 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen in December 2019, possibly on December 26, but that she wasn't reported missing until February 18, 2020. Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told media on February 21 that there were conflicting reports on when the child was last seen, saying that a babysitter claimed to have seen her on December 10 and 11 and those dates were more accurate.