South Carolina drops first game of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina drops its first ball game of the season. The Gamecocks (4-1) fall to Northwestern at home Friday, 5-2 in 10 innings.
“I guess we’re not going undefeated this year,” head baseball coach Mark Kingston said.
The extra frame was unkind to the Gamecock pitchers. They entered tied at one. But, South Carolina issued four free passes in the tenth. The Wildcats walked around the bases and added a couple of critical hits to plate four runs in the top half.
“Sometimes, you got to tip your cap,” Kingston added. “It’s not fun to lose a game.”
Kingston felt afterward his team squandered opportunities from the plate to ice the Wildcats in the cold conditions. South Carolina left eleven runners on base.
“We hit a lot of balls hard,” Kingston pointed out. “But as you saw, a lot of those turned into outs deep in the outfield, because the conditions just didn’t favor that. We had many chances in the first nine innings of that game to put the game away. And, it should have never gone to extra innings. But we didn’t. That tenth inning, we gave them too many free passes.”
South Carolina pitcher, Carmen Mlodzinski, tossed an excellent game in his second start of the season. He pitched seven innings, allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out six batters.
The Gamecocks look to even the weekend series with Northwestern on Saturday. Game two set to start at 2 P.M.
