Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say an armed man was fatally shot by police officers after he refused to put down his weapon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 75-year-old John Daniel Dixon was fatally shot by DeKalb County police Thursday. The agency says police got a 911 call from a distressed woman who hung before providing an address. The GBI says police traced the call to a Decatur home. When they arrived, Dixon came outside and pointed a handgun at officers. Police say they told Dixon to put down his weapon but he refused. Neither officer was injured. Another person was inside the home but it's unclear if they were the one that called for help.