2 Greenville County men arrested for child pornography, official says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Two Greenville County men were arrested on charges of child pornography, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Wilson said Jacob Marc Eveler, 24, of Taylors, South Carolina, and Joseph Samuel Langford, 52, of Greenville, South Carolina, were arrested on 18 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office made the arrests, Wilson said.
Wilson said investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, helped with the Eveler investigation.
Officials said investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Eveler.
Investigators said both men possessed multiple files of child pornography. Langford also distributed child pornography.
Wilson said Eveler was arrested on Feb. 19.
According to Wilson, Langford was originally arrested on Jan. 31. which led to additional charges on Feb. 19.
Wilson said Langford was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. Both men were charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. Eveler was charged with eight counts and Langford is charged with nine.
These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office, according to Wilson.
