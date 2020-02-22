First Alert Forecast: Enjoy The Sunshine This Weekend...Rain Arrives By Monday

Sunshine and Dry Today and Sunday
First Alert Monday and Tuesday For Periods of Heavy Rain
Cold High pressure will keep us dry with below normal temperatures today and Sunday. As the High shifts to our East we’ll see the return of Southwest winds with an increase of clouds and moisture late Sunday into the state.
A cold front to our West and will be knocking at our door by Monday. Ahead of the front we’ll see widespread rain develop by midday. The front will move through and looks to stall to our south. With the front in the area and a good amount of moisture in from the Gulf, look for more showers Tuesday into Wednesday. High pressure will return by late next week clearing the skies and bringing another round of colder temperatures.
Weather Highlights:
- Sunshine and cool temperatures today. More clouds by Sunday and a bit warmer with Highs Near 60 to lower 60s
- Frist Alert Monday for periods of rain, some heavy
- Clouds and showers likely for Tuesday and Wednesday with Highs in the 60s
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and cool. Highs middle 50s
Tonight: Fair and cold. Lows Near 30
Saturday: Sunny early, increasing clouds late. High Near 60
First Alert Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Some rain may be heavy. Highs middle 50s Rain chance 80%
First Alert Tuesday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs upper 60s. Rain chance 80%
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.