FIRST ALERT: Another Soaking Rain to Start the Workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Alert Days have been posted for Monday and Tuesday. There is a possibility of a good soaking rain in the area and the rain may come down heavy at times.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Partly Sunny and Quiet weather for the last day of the weekend
-Monday a cold front will approach from the west
-The Storms will linger into Tuesday
-Showers will continue into Wednesday, but the chance is reduced to 40%.
The showers and storms will continue off and on from Monday into Tuesday. A warm front will move through first, the temperatures will jump from the 50s Monday, to the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.
