FIRST ALERT: Another Soaking Rain to Start the Workweek

First Alert Days - Monday and Tuesday

By Von Gaskin | February 22, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 6:26 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

Von Gaskin's Feb. 22 Forecast

Alert Days have been posted for Monday and Tuesday. There is a possibility of a good soaking rain in the area and the rain may come down heavy at times.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

-Partly Sunny and Quiet weather for the last day of the weekend

-Monday a cold front will approach from the west

-The Storms will linger into Tuesday

-Showers will continue into Wednesday, but the chance is reduced to 40%.

The showers and storms will continue off and on from Monday into Tuesday. A warm front will move through first, the temperatures will jump from the 50s Monday, to the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

