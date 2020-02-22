Edwards suffers injury, will miss NFL Combine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just day before the start of the NFL Scouting Combine, South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards announced he will be unable to participate after suffering a broken foot while training. In an announcement tweeted out, Edwards stated “I will need a couple months to recover.” He was one of five Gamecocks invited to the annual event held in Indianapolis.
Based on the time table Edwards stated, he will likely not be healthy enough to participate in the Gamecocks Pro Day, which is set for March 19.
“Ever since I was a kid my DREAM has been to play in the NFL,” Edwards wrote in his post. "I remember being a kid and watching A.J. Green highlights all day. I always saw him as hope that a small town kid from South Carolina could make it and be mentioned as one of the best. I’ve always carried a chip on my shoulder being that small town kid that people overlook. I was itching for my chance to show the world what I could do at the combine felt like I was going to silence a lot of doubters and solidify myself as one of the best receivers in this draft.
“Unfortunately I broke my foot preparing for the combine and will need a couple months to recover. This has been extremely disappointing for me. Just because how diligent I worked to get back to 100%. But that’s life, I’m no stranger to adversity or hard work. I did not write this for attention I just wanted to have something to look back on when I catch those dreams I been chasing since a youngin.”
Edwards missed the final two games of the 2019 season due to kneeing a knee scope. In 10 games played he was the team’s leading receiver with 71 catches for 816 yards and six touchdowns. He set program records for the most receiving yards and receptions in a career and finished second in career touchdowns. A Class of 2016 four-star prospect from Conway, S.C. (Conway, Edwards played in 48 games over four seasons and recorded 234 catches for 3,045 yard and 22 touchdowns.
Below is information on Edwards’ draft prospect profile on NFL.com with the evaluation from NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein:
“Consistently productive, four-year starter with size to fight for tight-window throws and speed to challenge over the top. Edwards is capable of eluding press for quick releases into routes and strong enough to fight back against grabby coverage at the top of the route. His quick acceleration creates early vertical windows for quarterbacks, but he needs to get better at bodying up and controlling the 50/50 catch space. While he should be able to polish up his route-running, the hands may always be hit or miss. He’s a projectable “HWS” (height-weight-speed) prospect with WR2/WR3 potential.”
