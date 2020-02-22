Edwards suffers injury, will miss NFL Combine

“Ever since I was a kid my DREAM has been to play in the NFL,” Edwards wrote in his post. "I remember being a kid and watching A.J. Green highlights all day. I always saw him as hope that a small town kid from South Carolina could make it and be mentioned as one of the best. I’ve always carried a chip on my shoulder being that small town kid that people overlook. I was itching for my chance to show the world what I could do at the combine felt like I was going to silence a lot of doubters and solidify myself as one of the best receivers in this draft.