Community trying to heal after the loss of Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The pews were packed at the Trinity Baptist Church, to say goodbye to the bubbly Faye Swetlik.
“Just to see how Faye touched so many lives at such a young age, and to see the community come together and support her and her family,” said Shanea Riley.
Faye's family asked that the service be a celebration of the 6-year-olds bright, vibrant life. Many families bringing their own young children to the ceremony.
“She actually asked to come, she’s six-years-old to and we followed it from day one,” Riley added.
Members of the community gathered at the church to try to heal, after a heartbreaking week of news, many still struggling with the reality of the situation.
"I don't really know what to say, "said Kailyn Johnson, fighting back tears. "It was a beautiful ceremony."
Many people at the memorial at Trinity Baptist Church trying to show their support for Faye’s family.
"I'm a grandma, so my heart goes out to that grandma. I pray for the mom and dad, but the grandma is really on my mind," said Sonya Joye.
People from all walks of life, connected by the tragic loss of a sweet little girl, gone far too soon.
“I’ve been in Cayce for like the last 20 years and I’ve never seen something like this,” added Joye. “I’ve never seen people come together over one little precious girl, it’s a beautiful thing.”
