Cayce community celebrates life of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday night people from the Cayce and other communities came together to honor the life of 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik. Family, friends, law enforcement, and Governor Henry McMaster were all among the hundreds in attendance for the public memorial service at Trinity Baptist Church.
Faye was reported missing by her mother on Feb. 10. She vanished while playing in front of their home, in the Churchill Heights community of Cayce. Hundreds of law enforcement officials, including members of the Cayce Department of Public Safety, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, SLED, and the FBI searched that area for days. Faye’s body was found last Thursday in a wooded area of that same neighborhood.
Hundreds filled the pews inside Trinity Baptist Church many wearing pink and purple, Faye’s favorite colors. They gathered to celebrate the joy and love Faye brought to every person she met and to say goodbye. Bouquets of flowers, unicorn balloons, and stuffed animals filled the stage.
“I didn’t realize it was going to be so much and it left me in awe,” Donny Weatherington, an attendee, said.
All of the bright colors matched Faye’s bright and bubbly personality. Dr. Eddie Coakley, who led the remembrance ceremony, said that’s exactly the way Fay would have wanted it.
“Faye like things that were pink, purple, and sparkly, she liked that kind of stuff,” Coakley said.
The service included home videos and Faye’s favorite songs to sing and dance to.
“Those videos were so heart wrenching,” Shanea Riley said.
A eulogy written by her mother was read aloud by Dr. Eddie Coakley.
Faye’s mother wrote in that eulogy that Faye is French for fairy, and Faye always spread the most important type of magic, love. She said Faye showered light and love on everyone she met.
“One thing about Faye was her uncanny ability to bring people together, everyone here is a testimony to that,” Dr. Eddie Coakley
Coakley said she left a legacy of love for others to follow.
“Show just a little more love to everyone you meet, and just have a Faye Day,” Coakley said.
All ages were at the ceremony, the community leaning on each other to get through this time.
“It should make us closer,” Kaiyn Johnson said in tears.
The community took the time to remember Faye, who loved to dance, play, and shower everyone with compliments.
“We would have a lot in common and we would be great friends,” Kaitlin Crews, a 9-year-old who attended the ceremony, said.
