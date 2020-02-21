77-year-old Charlotte man reported missing

Robert Groom (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
February 21, 2020 at 8:37 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 10:21 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 77-year-old man with cognitive issues has been reported missing in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help finding Robert Groom, who was reported missing Friday morning. Family tells police Groom left his home on Leafcrest Lane around 5 a.m. and may be headed to a familiar address near Craddock Avenue. Family is concerned for Groom’s safety.

Groom is described as being around 5′8″ and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a teal and white Panthers jacket, jeans, slippers and a green baseball cap.

Anyone who knows Groom’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

