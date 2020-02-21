WIS-TV is Media Sponsor of 2020 Midlands Heart Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS-TV evening anchor Alicia Barnes and sunrise anchor Kamie Roesler will be the MCs at Friday’s Midlands Heart Ball. Under the Sea is the theme as the American Heart Association celebrates its 30th year of the event.
The Heart Ball celebrates the efforts to build a foundation of health in the Midlands and ensure everyone lives a longer healthier life.
The evening festivities will include dinner, an opportunity to Open Your Heart and further support the mission and an exciting live auction.
More than 400 guests are expected to attend the event at the UofSC Alumni Center in Columbia, for full details click here.
