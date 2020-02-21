Temple looks to sweep ECU

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: East Carolina's Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have combined to account for 57 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.QUALITY QUINTON: Quinton Rose has connected on 25.8 percent of the 97 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 18 over the last five games. He's also made 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.