Sumter man arrested for armed robbery of Four Way Food Mart

Sumter man arrested for armed robbery of Four Way Food Mart
Sumter man arrested for armed robbery of Four Way Food Mart (Source: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jazmine Greene | February 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 5:22 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Demetrius Larry Cooper, 35, has been charged with robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon.

Sumter man arrested for armed robbery of Four Way Food Mart
Sumter man arrested for armed robbery of Four Way Food Mart (Source: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)

On February 16th, Cooper entered the Four Way Food Mart on Pinewood Road and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk said Cooper kept one hand in his pocket and believed he had a weapon at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.