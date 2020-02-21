Sumter man arrested for armed robbery of Four Way Food Mart

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store.
Demetrius Larry Cooper, 35, has been charged with robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon.
On February 16th, Cooper entered the Four Way Food Mart on Pinewood Road and demanded money from the clerk.
The clerk said Cooper kept one hand in his pocket and believed he had a weapon at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
