South Carolina BOT approves contract for linebackers coach

A native of Cross, S.C., Wilson was a four-sport athlete at Cross High School and was named Class 1A state offensive player of the year. He was a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina and served as a team captain in the 1999 Shrine Bowl. He went on to have a versatile career on the football field with the Gamecocks, playing quarterback, wide receiver, spur, safety and linebacker over five years. He was a team captain his redshirt senior year in 2004 and led the defense in tackles while earning All-SEC and SEC Academic Honor Roll accolades.