Search warrant served at Myrtle Beach gentleman’s club; business operated as brothel, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are serving a search warrant Friday at a local gentleman’s club following allegations the establishment operated as a brothel.
A shooting investigation New Year’s Day at Derriere’s Gentleman’s Club on Seaboard Street uncovered evidence of additional criminal activity at the business, according to a press release from MBPD.
Police said a separate case was opened, and authorities identified more than 200 acts of apparent prostitution at the establishment. Multiple employees allegedly participated in or facilitated the acts.
“To date, the investigation has led to the issuance of arrest warrants for multiple persons involved with the business. The majority of the arrest warrants are related to apparent acts of prostitution,” the release stated.
According to police, additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.
The suspects who have already been arrested will be identified once warrants are served.
Tammy Lail, who works nearby, said she’s had enough of the business and it’s time for police to shut Derriere’s down for good.
“In this case, that’s a nuisance and it needs to be closed down. It’s one too many times and this is just kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back. It was bad enough with the shooting and people were worried about that, and now you’ve got this going on. It’s a nuisance, it needs to be closed down," Lail said.
Anyone with additional information on the case should call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382. Callers may remain anonymous.
