RCSD seeks man for questioning in connection with armed robbery
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for this man in connection with an armed robbery that happened near Zimalcrest Drive. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 20, 2020 at 8:09 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 8:43 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are looking to identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an armed robbery.

Officials said a man was leaving a parking lot in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. He was flagged down by a young man who wanted a cigarette. When the driver stopped to give him one, a second man approached the car with a handgun and roobed the driver.

Officials said the two men got into a dark-colored sedan and drove away.

If you’re able to identify this man, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

