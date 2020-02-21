RCSD seeks man for questioning in connection with armed robbery

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are looking to identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an armed robbery.
Officials said a man was leaving a parking lot in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. He was flagged down by a young man who wanted a cigarette. When the driver stopped to give him one, a second man approached the car with a handgun and roobed the driver.
Officials said the two men got into a dark-colored sedan and drove away.
If you’re able to identify this man, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.