PUPDATE: Popping balloons, playing with Furbies, and adventuring to the magical land of Publix

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This update is sure to give you “paws.” Puppy paws, that is.
It’s time for your weekly PAALS “Pupdate” and, let me tell you something…the puppies are cuter than ever. I think we say that every week.
The PAALS puppies are 12 weeks old and really starting to look like lanky toddlers. We are following these three pups are on their way to becoming service dogs through Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services. Hayden, Skip, and Sassy just had their first outing last week and they went to Publix!
Trainers are doing all kinds of things to test the puppies’ responses to different noises, people, and situations.
"The most important thing that we're doing right now is rewarding for eye contact because it's not natural for dogs to stare at your eyes,” said Katie Baker, a trainer at PAALS. “So every time they look at us, we click and treat, click and treat, every time we get eye contact. They just went to the grocery store last weekend for the first time. So we had volunteers come in and put their little capes on. Sliding doors can be freaky for some puppies, carts which can make noises, different people they've never seen before... different foods are super exciting for puppies. They went in fast and saw everything!”
You can follow more #Pupdates on WIS News 10 at 4 each week on Thursdays.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.