Man shot to death in his Sumter home, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Someone shot a 27-year-old man to death in his own home in Sumter, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials found Maurice Dontae James dead inside his house on Seidler Drive on Thursday, Feb. 20.
He was shot multiple times, deputies said. An autopsy for James will happen Feb. 23.
Deputies launched a homicide investigation into James’ death.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.