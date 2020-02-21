How to attend or watch Faye Marie Swetlik’s public memorial service Friday

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Soon, 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik will be laid to rest, and her family wants to give the community a chance to say goodbye.
A public memorial service for Faye will be held at Trinity Baptist Church’s Worship Center on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The address is 2003 Charleston Highway in Cayce.
Faye’s family wants everyone to wear bright colors, especially pink and purple, to honor Faye’s bright and bubbly spirit.
Tuesday, the public learned Faye was killed by her 30-year-old neighbor on the same day she disappeared. She was last seen playing in her front yard after school on Feb. 10.
Her body was found several days later in a wooded area of her neighborhood, just a few hundred feet from the house she shared with her mother.
After officials conducted an autopsy to find out how she died, her body was escorted back to Lexington County by several police agencies so she could be laid to rest.
Her family said the public memorial will be child-friendly on Friday.
For those who cannot attend the service in person, WIS will stream it live right here, on the WIS News app and the WIS Facebook page.
As the community seeks healing, many are offering tributes to little Faye.
Some are painting rocks, wearing pink or purple, or any number of things. View a gallery of those tributes, and add your own below:
Officials with the funeral home also said they would cover all funeral expenses for Faye’s family.
Earlier in the week, mourners gathered for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday on the front lawn of Cayce City Hall.
A large crowd gathered to grieve in the wake of finding out from officials how Faye died. Faye’s family also attended the candlelight vigil.
