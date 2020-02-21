Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Malik Monk scored 25 points, Miles Bridges added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets hung on to beat the cold-shooting Chicago Bulls 103-93 on Thursday night. After the NBA put on a memorable show last weekend with the All-Star festivities in Chicago for the first time since 1988, the Hornets and Bulls delivered a rather forgettable performance. P.J. Washington scored 17 points for Charlotte. Cody Zeller added 16 points and eight rebounds. Thaddeus Young led Chicago with season highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks to help No. 1 South Carolina defeat LSU 63-48 for its 20th straight win. The 6-foot-5 forward controlled the middle and gave the Gamecocks a second-half lift as she scored nine of her points in the final two quarters. LSU was a difficult out for South Carolina, limiting the Gamecocks to just nine points in the second quarter for their lowest point total in a quarter this season. Jailin Cherry had 13 points to lead LSU. The Tigers have lost 10 straight to the Gamecocks.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 18 points, including a go-ahead, baseline jumper with 2.9 seconds left, leading No. 10 North Carolina State to a 50-48 win over Miami. Only a freshman, Brown-Turner matched her season-high as NC State snapped a two-game losing streak. Destiny Harden led Miami with 15 points and Mykea Gray added 11 for Miami. The Hurricanes are 0-7 against Top 25 teams this season.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — ACC title contenders No. 8 Florida State and No. 11 Louisville may have more on their minds than just their upcoming games this weekend. The 11th-ranked Cardinals and No. 8 Florida State have a showdown Monday night that could go a long way to determining the regular-season champion. First, the Seminoles must get past North Carolina State and the Cardinals must contend with North Carolina. Both games take place Saturday. Louisville moved back into first place in the league race this past Wednesday night with a win over Syracuse.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kentucky has won five in a row and holds a two-game lead over three schools in the Southeastern Conference. That trio includes Florida, which brings a three-game winning streak into the first of two meetings against the Wildcats. The Gators have regrouped from a 17-point loss at Mississippi to win their last three by an average margin of 16.3 points per game. They've won five of six overall since a three-game slide and look to continue their quest to earn one of the top four seeds and a double bye for the tournament in Nashville.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nicki Ekhomu scored 18 of her season-high 23 points in the second half and No. 17 Florida State beat Wake Forest 78-67. Ekhomu was 10-of-14 shooting and had six assists. Kiah Gillespie scored 15 points, Morgan Jones added 14 and Nausia Woolfolk 13 for Florida State. The Seminoles made just four of their first 19 shots and Wake Forest took a 17-9 lead when Gina Conti hit a 3-pointer about three minutes into the second quarter but Florida State shot 74% (29 of 39) the rest of the way. Ivana Raca led Wake Forest with 17 points.